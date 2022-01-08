Despite manufacturing activity having gained some momentum during the latter half of 2021, the lingering concerns on yet another COVID infectious wave are rendering economic predictions for 2022 somewhat cloudy.

As we continue to struggle to come to terms with the knock-on effect of the pandemic, now approaching two years, the economic landscape is expected to remain unpredictably challenging for the foreseeable future. More so, when also considering the now well-escalated public debt and continued efforts in alleviating the collateral economic damage.

With extraordinary levels of uncertainty in the recent past having enabled many manufacturers to engrain an instinct to expect the unexpected, it is encouraging to note that many have broadly acquired greater resiliency in sustaining momentum and competitiveness, even if they will undoubtedly be held by caution due to various ongoing developments.

There is no mistaking that manufacturers face near continuous disruptions that will add costs and test their abilities to restructure and adapt.

Manufacturers not only have to face an overall tight labour market but also a general reluctance to work within manufacturing. In response, this requires a double effort, both at a company and at a sector representation level.

Narrowing and reversing the public perception gap by making manufacturing jobs a more desirable entry point remains critical to meeting recruitment needs in 2022 and beyond. Placing a spotlight on modern facilities, advanced technologies, career mobility, training prospects, environmental sensitivity, well-being and purpose can further attract new entrants, re-entrants and those reconsidering employment changes.

Workforce shortages, supply chain instability, roving scarcity of materials and growing inflationary pressures, along with steep increases in shipping costs, are undoubtedly rendering the evolving scenario highly challenging.

This is giving rise to significant price volatility on raw and packaging materials, which is further accentuated by the delays in supply. All this is throwing both practices on standard costings and production planning into considerable disarray.

Therefore, improving operational efficiency along with cost containment will growingly remain critically important to mitigate these pressures, even if manufacturers will undoubtedly still be forced to pass on the higher cost to their customers.

In the long run, to sustain the mounting competitive pressure, the strategic direction needs to focus on more advanced manufacturing to realise the full potential of new technologies.

In fact, digital transformation is poised to grow exponentially as manufacturers retool, recalibrate and renovate operations to ensure they maintain, and, wherever possible, even strengthen their competitive advantage. Manufacturers who have not yet developed a digital transformation strategy should start planning now, before their hands are forced and decisions are rushed.

As innovation becomes more and more prevalent and takes centre stage, the job make-up within manufacturing will continue to rapidly change and is expected to significantly shift further as investment in new technology gains momentum.

This will increasingly pave the way in favour of workers with different skill sets as specific tasks become more automated, keeping labour intensive operations under check. This, in return, will not only attract higher skilled workers with higher salaries but also achieve higher productivity levels.

Working through supply chain disruptions is creating unprecedented hurdles in fulfilling orders. This has also brought about another imperative. That of the need of rethinking inventory.

Supply chain disruptions are influencing how manufacturers make purchasing decisions. From rationalisation of suppliers to spreading and diversifying networks of additional suppliers; from just-in-time ordering and inventory levels to just-in-case stockpiling, as companies buy and ramp up stocks of raw and packaging materials along with key components to safeguard production schedules along with overall operational continuity. This, of course, also brings with it added storage capacity considerations, apart from increasing financing and warehousing costs.

Managing operations in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner is now also growingly becoming an important business imperative. This is clearly one of the more recently emerging considerations that manufacturers are having to deal with.

The fast rise of environmental, social and governance factors are redefining and elevating sustainability in manufacturing as never before. Along with the focus on reporting on performance, as with earnings, manufacturers are likely to continue to increase engagement with a wider set of stakeholders either through voluntary or obligatory non-financial disclosures. Within this evolving scenario, and as more manufacturers connect the dots between sustainability and profits, one can only expect this trend to continue.

Going forward, the emphasis needs to be on more innovative and advanced manufacturing, supported by ongoing investment in a highly skilled workforce, along with improved productivity-adjusted operational costs.

The trajectory for 2022 certainly remains challenging, with a good number of manufacturers already rebuilding their business and accelerating organisational changes, despite significant headwinds. The projection here is that hybrid and flexible business models will continue to evolve.

There is certainly no shortage of ways how to give manufacturers that added competitive edge to help them better navigate ahead, especially during these turbulent times. They need to push for more creative strategies with the right mix of vision and execution.

They will today, more than ever, need to adopt a rapid pace of change to come out ahead tomorrow, with agility and responsiveness remaining critically important.

This growing sense of urgency, along with the arising changes, will give manufacturing that added momentum. A momentum, which, only if well embraced, will further stimulate and deliver innovative solutions that should ultimately strengthen manufacturing for the years to come.

Norman Aquilina, Farsons Group chief executive