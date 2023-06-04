For 30 years, Richmond Foundation has been a pioneer in the field of mental health with a mission to support people with mental health difficulties and those around them throughout various aspects of life.

To celebrate this milestone, two internationally renowned artists – violinist Carmine Lauri and guitarist Simon Schembri – will reunite to deliver a concert to raise awareness on mental health.

The marriage between music and mental health will be presented at this year’s special edition of Malta Enterprise Corporate Social Responsibility at the Manoel Theatre.

Guitarist Simon Schembri.

“As a government entity, we want to create meaningful events that can inspire change and raise awareness on those challenges which touch and impact our humanity,” said Kurt Farrugia, CEO of Malta Enterprise.

The recital is being organised at the Manoel Theatre on June 6 at 8pm. All proceeds from this concert will go to Richmond Foundation.

This CSR project is being organised in collaboration with Manoel Theatre with the support of HSBC, Malta International Airport, Air Malta, Malta Tourism Authority, Heritage Malta and V&C Group.

The violin and guitar recital by Carmine Lauri and Simon Schembri in aid of Richmond Foundation will take place on June 6 at 8pm at the Manoel Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online from here.