Special editions are one of the automotive world’s wild cards and they can be introduced at any given opportunity to drum up interest in a model.

There are some manufacturers that like to launch special editions more than most, too. Fiat springs to mind first, with its seemingly cyclical limited-run versions of its 500, but Mazda isn’t far behind – especially with its MX-5 roadster. A year truly doesn’t go by without another special version being introduced, and 2021 is no different – with a new Sport Venture trim being launched. But is it worth choosing or is it just another MX-5 special edition?

If you’re thinking the Sport Venture name seems vaguely familiar, you’d be right, as the previous-generation MX-5 benefitted from this trim back in 2014.

