The highly anticipated Mclaren Artura has been unveiled, becoming the first series-production hybrid supercar from the firm.

The big news is the engine – gone is the traditional McLaren twin-turbo V8, in its place is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 that has been combined with a single electric motor for a combined output of 671bhp.

McLaren says the addition of the electric motor gives the engine ‘razor sharp throttle response’, resulting in a three-second 0-60mph time and a top speed of 205mph.

The electric motor is powered by a 7.4kWh battery that provides an electric-only range of about 19 miles. It’s a plug-in hybrid, too, meaning it can be externally charged, with zero to 80 per cent capacity taking 2.5 hours from a standard home wallbox.

McLaren is continuing its focus on building lightweight materials, and the Artura is no different, debuting a new carbon architecture called MCLA.

One key concern for electrified performance models is the weight of the batteries, but McLaren says the hybrid components weigh just 130kg, while the total dry weight of the car is 1,395kg.

Purists will be pleased to hear that the Artura uses a hydraulically assisted steering system, giving improved feel over rivals that use electronic systems. The supercar also gets a bespoke version of McLaren’s proactive damping control system that provides excellent comfort as well as sharp handling.

In the cabin there’s a familiar design ethos to previous McLarens, but subtle tweaks make it more driver-focused, such as moving the driver modes to the instrument binnacle. In the centre is a portrait-mounted tablet-like infotainment screen.