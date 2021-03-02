Just 12 weeks after the chequered flag fell on the 2020 Formula One season, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has officially revealed its challenger for the 2021 season. The Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance was presented today, March 2 in the brand-new Race Bays at the Brackley technical centre, officially opening a cutting-edge facility that has been created over the past 18 months.

