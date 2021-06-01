In the world of Mercedes-Benz saloons, you tend to think of the C-Class, which has been one of the big players in the executive car class for decades now, while the S-Class sits at the top of the premium car world, with a high-class interior and innovative technology. But in between the two sits the E-Class.
The good thing about that, though, is that it’s given some of the technology from its bigger brother but with a slightly more down-to-earth style inside and out, taking on the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Jaguar XF. The result? With over 14 million saloons and estates sold since 1946, it’s the best-selling model in the firm’s history.
The E-Class underwent a comprehensive update last year, getting a new exterior with sleeker lights and all-terrain versions more closely linked to Mercedes’ SUVs. It also received some high-tech driver assistance systems including advanced cruise control updates and braking assistance.
Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us