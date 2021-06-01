In the world of Mercedes-Benz saloons, you tend to think of the C-Class, which has been one of the big players in the executive car class for decades now, while the S-Class sits at the top of the premium car world, with a high-class interior and innovative technology. But in between the two sits the E-Class.

The good thing about that, though, is that it’s given some of the technology from its bigger brother but with a slightly more down-to-earth style inside and out, taking on the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Jaguar XF. The result? With over 14 million saloons and estates sold since 1946, it’s the best-selling model in the firm’s history.

The E-Class underwent a comprehensive update last year, getting a new exterior with sleeker lights and all-terrain versions more closely linked to Mercedes’ SUVs. It also received some high-tech driver assistance systems including advanced cruise control updates and braking assistance.

