The G-Class has become a statement model in the Mercedes line-up. Designed with its iconic predecessor in mind, it’s a car that has become synonymous with premium yet rugged driving and sits atop the firm’s line-up of off-roaders as one of its most recognisable models.And in G63 layout with its turbocharged V8 engine, it’s one of the most formidable off-roaders in terms of performance too. But what if you’re after something a little more usable and a little more understated? That’s where this car – the G400d – comes in, and we’ve been behind the wheel to find out what it’s like.

The latest G-Wagen arrived with a whole host of advancements but still retained that rugged, no-nonsense approach that has won it so many followers over the years. It’s kept a rather agricultural ladder-style chassis but contrasted this with all of Mercedes’ latest interior technology. There are proper differential locks for serious off-roading but you’ve got a huge widescreen display. This balance has been one of the G-Class’ real strengths.But this diesel-powered version, which essentially acts as the entry point to the range, brings some welcome calm against the hair-raising character of the G63, while lowering the entry point in terms of cost – though we’re still talking six figures.

