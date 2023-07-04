The new Mercedes Vision One-Eleven is a new concept that aims to capture some of the look and feel of the firm’s concepts from the 1960s and 70s.
The Vision One-Eleven harks back to the Mercedes C111 experimental vehicles which were used to test new rotary ‘Wankel’ and turbodiesel engines, as well as futuristic polymer-based bodyshells.
They also incorporated an eye-catching gullwing door design and orange and black paintwork, which are both carried through to this modern interpretation.
