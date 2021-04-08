MG has revealed its new Cyberster concept car, which will make its public debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month.
It has been developed by MG’s London-based Advanced Design Centre, with a view to celebrate the firm’s iconic classic car while also showcasing its plan for the future.
Some of the key design features include round headlights with a ‘Magic Eye’ function that opens when the car is turned on, as well as a slim grille and ‘laser belt’ LED strip down the side of the car.
