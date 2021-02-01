Janice Caruana recently signed copies of her book, Il-Majjistra u t-twelid fil-komunità Maltija fis-seklu 20 (The midwife and births in the Maltese community during the 20th Century) at Bargate bookshop, Victoria.

Caruana, a nurse, spent six years researching about the duties and work of midwives from the beginning of pregnancy until assisting in births at Maltese homes and also about visits that used to be done following births.

Among other things, the author researched how midwives used to assist women who gave birth in secret. Caruana says she found old methods used during births or at emergencies, which today are no longer applied as the majority of newborns are delivered in hospitals.

Caruana collected some 200 birth experiences at homes and spoke with 18 midwives or their relatives.

The book consists of 280 pages, divided in 16 chapters.

It introduces the midwives with enough information about their personal life, qualifications and practice.

The next chapter explains every object which the midwife used to carry in her midwifery bag. The following chapters give detailed accounts of the preparations used before the actual birth, and also describing the practices used when something goes unexpectedly wrong.

The book also details information about pregnancy care, after-birth care, baptism and other rituals. A chapter is dedicated about the birth practices used during the war and another about babies born out of wedlock. In order to visualise better the actual birth within the community, there are a number of photos of a reconstructed home birth in a typical old home.

The midwife was popular in the village, knew people personally and assisted mothers not to feel anxious. There were instances where relatives also assisted the midwife during births.

Caruana says her best discovery was when she found a place where secret births were held and the process of adopting the baby. The publication has numerous personal experiences, both of mothers and of midwives who had the chance to experience midwifery within the community.

Il-Majjistra u t-twelid fil-komunità Maltija fis-seklu 20 won partial sponsorship from the Kunsill Nazzjonali tal-Ktieb.