Alexia Coppini, an artist synonymous with oil seascapes, will be opening her 22nd solo art exhibition to the public tomorrow.

The exhibition, entitled To the Lighthouse, is a new collection of works that depict the sea in all its forms. Her large canvasses also show the strength and force of her speciality: the mighty sea.

To the Lighthouse, a novel that pushes the limits of what we know about the world and ourselves, by Virginia Woolf, has been a great source of inspiration for Coppini’s new collection of works.

The exhibition will run until September 23 at Gallery 23, Idmejda Street, Balzan. Audiences are invited to visit every Tuesday and Friday evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. For more information, visit www.alexiacoppini.com.