Mini is introducing a new special edition version of its Electric hatch. TED WELFORD sees if it’s worth considering

There are some cars that are just meant to be EVs, and the Mini is one of those cars. As they’re mainly used around the city, the thought of being able to buzz about without contributing any emissions appeals, while the zippy nature of an electric motor makes it a perfect match for darting through narrow streets.

It’s no surprise Mini’s Electric is proving such a hit, then – and even though it was only updated earlier in the year, Mini is now introducing a new ‘Shadow Edition’ to expand its appeal further.

Mini initially just offered the Shadow Edition on its not-so-mini Clubman and Countryman, but has now extended it to its full range, including the Electric.

There’s a clue in the Shadow Edition name as to what this version is about, and that’s darkened styling. So it’s why all versions come painted black, with fully blacked-out alloy wheels and the deletion of all chrome to enhance the stealthy appearance. Unlike the regular Hatch, though, the Electric doesn’t get the option for a contrasting roof.

This edition is all about cosmetic changes, so Mini hasn’t touched the powertrain of the Electric – certainly no bad thing.

