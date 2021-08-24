Mini has teamed up with fashion designer Paul Smith to create a one-off, scaled-back model that prioritises sustainability above all else, based on its ‘Electric’ hatchback.

Called the Mini Strip, the brand took a back-to-basics approach, which focused – as its name implies – on stripping back anything that’s not totally necessary.

Starting with a Mini Electric, the car was left in its unfinished state, with the only paint applied being a thin film that protects the car from corrosion. Grinding marks on the steel panels also remain, something Smith calls a “perfect imperfection”. Recycled Perspex has also been used – most notably for the panoramic roof, along with for the grille trim and wheel covers.

