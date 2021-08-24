Mini has teamed up with fashion designer Paul Smith to create a one-off, scaled-back model that prioritises sustainability above all else, based on its ‘Electric’ hatchback.
Called the Mini Strip, the brand took a back-to-basics approach, which focused – as its name implies – on stripping back anything that’s not totally necessary.
Starting with a Mini Electric, the car was left in its unfinished state, with the only paint applied being a thin film that protects the car from corrosion. Grinding marks on the steel panels also remain, something Smith calls a “perfect imperfection”. Recycled Perspex has also been used – most notably for the panoramic roof, along with for the grille trim and wheel covers.
Read the full story at timesmotors.com
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us