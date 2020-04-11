On the left of the road leading from Mgarr Road to the Gozo General Hospital lies the Saint Martha chapel where one finds a crucifix which for many years drew forth great devotional affection of the Gozitans.

The crucifix, by artist Wistin Camilleri, is known as the miraculous crucifix of tal-Għonq. The crucifix is more than 100 years old.

The chapel, which stands in front of a cemetery called Tal-Infetti, where people who died from cholera were buried, was built in 1866 by the merchant Felice Attard and his wife Rosina (née Bajada) as an ex-voto for their deliverance from cholera in the area of Victoria known as l-Għonq (the neck), a nickname that the chapel retains to this day.

According to an elderly man, who at the time was a young boy, says that a certain Toni, a shoemaker and who used to take care of the chapel, recounted strange episodes connected with the chapel and the cemetery.

At that time the rector of the chapel was Dun Ġużepp Grima, known as ta’ Gulirmu, of Victoria, who used to celebrate Mass at 3am.

During the 1950s, during the month of November, a pilgrimage used to be held for St Francis square to the chapel daily. Those taking part used to recite the rosary.

The present rector of the chapel is Mgr Ġiovanni Bosco Cremona.