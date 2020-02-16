If you are looking for that one statement piece for your living area or bedroom, then the Claude armchair by Blanc D’Ivoire may be exactly what you need. It embodies class and comfort with its velvet corduroy finish and homely feel.

There are seven colours to choose from: dark grey, saffron, burnt orange, anise, indigo, powder and beige. One can go for a subtle shade such as grey or beige to blend into one’s colour scheme or go for a bold shade such as burnt orange or saffron to inspire zest and energy in the space. The Claude armchair effortlessly adds style and finesse to any space with its elegant and timeless design.

The Blanc D’Ivoire pieces also include a Nino expresso oak dining table and Clara expresso ash dining chairs. These unique contemporary pieces complement each other perfectly to create a welcoming and cosy dining area.

The Nino table is chic, elegant and generously proportioned to host friends and family on joyous occasions and festivities. It’s substantial for eight people while cleverly designed to fit smaller spaces if needed. The Clara chairs complete the look for a stylish space with a homely feel. One can also mix and match with Clara armchairs in an identical design to add some versatility to the set.

Blanc D’Ivoire is a high-end French brand offering lovely home decor such as soft furnishings, unique furniture pieces, armchairs, dining products and so much more. At its essence, it’s all about creating lifestyles that bring warmth and cosiness to living spaces.

The unique collections feature trendy innovative products by adding a contemporary touch of elegance to popular classic designs.

