The universe of toys is vast and joyous. And it expands with the power of memories. Because every generation has its own toys – and everyone is transported back to a happy childhood whenever they unearth a favourite toy from some long-forgotten box, or watches their children explode with joy at the sight of a much-yearned-for toy waiting for them underneath the Christmas tree.

Opened four decades ago in Iklin, The Model Shop has helped build many memories and dreams. But while trends have changed, the passion for play is as strong as ever. In fact, The Model Shop has gone from strength to strength, and has now opened a new shop at The Plaza Shopping Centre in Sliema. This is the ninth shop for The Model Shop – making it Malta’s largest toy shop.

And as toys become more innovative, so does The Model Shop. In fact, the new outlet at the Plaza in Sliema includes a new Boutique Toys section which is dedicated to toys and products for babies and toddlers. Conveniently, the toys in this section come in quality designed packaging and are from top brands such as Little Dutch, Janod, Trixie, Kaloo and Lilliputiens – this, combined with the fact that these toys are made from high-quality materials, makes them ideal for gifts.

And speaking of gifts, The Model Shop makes gifting even more convenient with Malta’s largest range of products from all different types of toys, games, puzzles and gifts for children of all ages including teens and adults too.

This year, The Model Shop is marking its 40th anniversary – and to celebrate this, The Model Shop has launched its new Christmas campaign, called ‘That Familiar Feeling.’ And it’s this kind of nostalgia that enriches precious memories, especially the Christmas ones.

The new Model Shop – which is the ninth – is located on Level 3, The Plaza, Sliema and is open all week, from Monday to Saturday from 9:30am till 8pm, and on Sundays and public holidays from 10am till 8pm.

You can also shop online, with a gift-wrapping service and with free next-day delivery on orders of over €45 when placed before noon. Discover Malta’s largest range of toys online from https://modelshop.com.mt/.

This year, The Plaza is proudly celebrating 30 glorious years on this enchanting island. Throughout its storied history, since 1993, The Plaza has been the heart and soul of urban shopping, hosting memorable events and housing renowned retailers.

In embracing The Model Shop as a new addition, The Plaza further solidifies its status as a cornerstone of Maltese retail, uniting two celebrated icons under one roof.

This union not only symbolises a convergence of esteemed brands but also reflects The Plaza's ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional shopping experience. As a testament to that, during the festive period The Plaza is offering one-hour of free parking to shoppers who spend €30 or more during weekends and public holidays. Additionally, they have opened a kids' area on level 3, where children can meet Santa and his elves, create Christmas crafts, and play games during weekends and public holidays (noon-4pm). The complete schedule can be found on their website at www.plaza-shopping.com.

Rediscover the shopping centre that has continued to captivate your senses and create lasting memories. It's more than just a shopping centre – it's a cherished part of the community. Where the past meets the present, where shopping meets lifestyle, and where every moment is an opportunity to discover something extraordinary.