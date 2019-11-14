Replacing a legend is a hard, if not impossible challenge, and with the demise of the Jaguar (XK) E-Type in 1975, the motoring world waited with intrigue for the Jaguar F-Type. This, however, was not to be – well not until nearly four decades years later in 2013.

Jaguar XJ-S 2+2 Convertible, 1994.

Jaguar sensibly had decided not to get involved with self-competition and at the end of 1975 introduced a brand new model, code named the XJ27. When I say ‘new’, it actually used many components and design features from other models.

The chassis was from the well- proven XJ6 saloon. The manual and auto gearboxes were the ones left over from E-Type production, as was the rear axle with the inboard discs, and it initially used the same 5.3-litre V12 engine. The new model, however, was not a sports car, but a luxury 2+2 grand tourer and was to become marketed as the Jaguar XJ-S.

Jaguar XJ-S 2+2 Coupe, 1977.

The original design was by Malcom Sayer and Doug Thorpe with various upgrades made over its two decades of production. Sayer was one of the first designers to use aircraft dynamics in car design and his rear flying buttress innovation was immediately copied by Lancia in the Beta Montecarlo and Maserati in the Merak. In true Jaguar tradition the luxury of the interior with leather seating and wooden trim gave the feeling of opulence normally only associated with a Rolls-Royce or Bentley.

It was to be a slow beginning for the XJS, coming just after the fuel crisis of the early 1970s, when the demand for large-engined cars was at a low ebb. As to performance, the XJ-S compared admirably with the Lamborghini and Ferrari V12 competition at the time, with a 0-100km/h time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 230km/h for the auto gearbox version. The manual option was soon dropped early in production as the supply of former E-Type boxes ran out. These cars are now highly collectable.

Jaguar XJ-S 2+2 Targa, 1987.

The worst thing at that time was the horrendous fuel consumption of the 5.3-litre engine, which with a heavy right foot driving around central London, you would only get about 9mpg. Responding, eventually, in 1981 to criticism of the high fuel usage, Jaguar introduced a far more economical high efficiency version of the engine which also increased the bhp from 265 to a healthier 290.

In 1983 Jaguar introduced an optional 3.6-litre, straight-six, smaller engine version, necessitating a raised section in the bonnet, which with new alloy wheels and exterior and interior trim updates, also came available as a 2+2 Targa Convertible – the XJ-SC. This version didn’t prove to be a success and by 1988 had been replaced by a two-seater full convertible.

Jaguar XJR-S, 1993.

In 1988, following Jaguar’s 1982 return to motorsport after combining with Tom Walkinshaw Racing (TWR) to form Jaguarsport, saw the XJ-S win that year’s 24-hour Le Mans race. The road-going version, the XJR-S, appeared soon afterwards and, before the end of its limited production run in 1993, with various sport upgrades and its special 6.0-litre V12 engine punching out 335bhp, it could easily out-perform the competition of the day, such as the Ferrari Mondial, Porsche 928GT and BWM 850i.

By 1991 Jaguar had become a part of the Ford group. Additional subtle exterior design features were made, with auto-transmission upgrades and the moving of the awkward inboard rear discs out to the wheels. The choice of power units was changed to a new 4.0-litre straight six and a standard version of the 6.0-litre V12.

The rear flying buttress of the Jaguar XJ-S.

The final production models were the original 2+2, two-door coupe, and a choice of 2+2 or two-seater convertibles.

Just after Jaguar celebrated its 60th birthday, the XJS was discontinued in 1996 in favour of the XK8. It was never a replacement for the E-Type – and it was never meant to be. With nearly 115,500 units made over 21 years, the XJS was its own success story, and has the claim to fame of having had the longest production run of any car in Jaguar’s history.