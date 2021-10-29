The open space outside the City Gate entrance to Malta’s capital city, Valletta, is dominated by a fountain comprising three bronze figures of mythological Tritons. Inspired by the Fontana delle Tartarughe in Rome, they represent Malta's links with the sea, their posture gives a sense of potency.

After this year’s Rolex Middle Sea Race, the tritons could easily be replaced by Maltese sailors, whose affinity with the waters that surround their island home and whose strength in the face of extraordinary conditions, have been unquestionable this past week.

The accounts of their experiences over course of the race have elevated the stock and reputation of an already proud seafaring nation.

The HH42 Artie III, jointly skippered by Lee Satariano (15 races) and Christian Ripard (31 races), was the first Maltese boat to finish on the water.

