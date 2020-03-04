“Nothing changed since we lost our homes and now a woman died because nothing changed.”

This was the common call of several people whose homes collapsed due to neighbouring construction works over the past year.

They were reacting to the tragic death of Miriam Pace, a 54-year-old mother of two whose lifeless body was found buried under the debris of her own home in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Ħamrun, eight hours after it collapsed on Monday.

The collapse is believed to have been caused by neighbouring construction works. Six people are being held under arrest in connection with the incident.

A four-storey block crumbled down in Mellieħa on June 8, 2019. Inset: Maggie Smith.

Over the past 12 months, a number of buildings collapsed or were damaged as a result of neighbouring works.

Last June, the collapses spurred the government to declare a two-week moratorium on excavation and demolition works pending the introduction of new construction rules.

This building in Mimosa Street, Ħamrun, was badly damaged on June 13, 2019. Photos: Chris Sant Fournier and Matthew Mirabelli

The rules placed the onus on site technical officers to ensure excavation and demolition works were carried out in accordance with the rules.

These were the same regulations that were meant to prevent Monday’s tragedy.

Anthea Brincat

Anthea Brincat, 25, who lost her home in Mimosa Street, Ħamrun, on June 13, says: “This is a national crisis and changing the law did not fix anything.”

She believes no excavation permits should be given before geological clearance and residents should be informed before works start and then given alternative accommodation.

Her former neighbour Janet Walker, who lost her home in the same incident, agrees, adding that residents need to be given clear and immediate access to important information about constructions works, such as the method statement.

She also believes a points system should be introduced, enabling a contractor’s licence to be withdrawn if too many points are collected.

Janet Walker

Anthea and Janet, who both still live in government housing, say Monday’s incident brought back horrible memories.

“It’s so sad that a woman had to die now,” says Janet.

It’s been almost a year since Robert and Edward Muscat’s Guardamangia apartment collapsed on April 23, yet they insist nothing has changed.

Since then, the brothers spent two nights in a hotel before being relocated to the Ħamrun apartment where Edward still lives. The brothers said they lost their belongings and their memories and are still fighting with insurance companies to claim compensation.

“When I heard about the woman on Monday, I thought this could have been us. I am so sorry for her and her family,” says Edward.

His brother adds: “We’ve lost the value of human life in this country. This woman was in her home... we’re not even safe at home.”

This building in Guardamangia collapsed on April 23, 2019.

In another serious accident last year, on June 8, 2019, 77-year-old Maggie Smith was rescued from her Mellieħa home as a four-storey block caved in on Main Street. A neighbouring property was under construction.

Ms Smith was unable to return to her home and had temporarily lived in another house in Mellieħa.

She died in August of unrelated causes. Her apartment is still a pile of rubble.

In the last serious collapse of the year, on October 12, part of a ceiling above a popular bar – Duke’s Bar in Msida – also caved in.

The bar was closed and nobody was inside. It remains closed to this day.