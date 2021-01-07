Despite the circumstances, 2020 was a year of celebrations for Seat as the company celebrated its 70th anniversary. From May 9, 1950 until today, the brand that put Spain on wheels and democratised mobility has undergone a profound transformation and has demonstrated a constant capacity for reinvention.

Over the past 70 years, the carmaker has launched a total of 75 models, including different versions and generations, among which some major ones that have marked a turning point. Starting in 1953 with the Seat 1400, the first car manufactured by the company, or with the legendary Seat 600, which was presented in 1957 and soon became a symbol of freedom and mobility. In 1984 the first Seat Ibiza arrived and in 1999 the Seat Leon, which has been a sales success since its launch. 2016 was also a remarkable year: the company entered the SUV segment with the Seat Ateca, which was then followed by the Seat Arona and the Seat Tarraco.

In 2018, the company again revitalised its capacity for reinvention and created CUPRA, an independent brand that was created with the aim to enter new markets and target new customers thanks to its contemporary design and sportiness. Following the launch of the CUPRA Ateca and the new CUPRA Leon family, the carmaker presented the CUPRA Formentor, the first model uniquely designed and developed for the brand. 2021 will mark the birth of the brand’s first all-electric model: the CUPRA el-Born.

The evolution and modernisation of cars has been a constant throughout the journey, which has subsequently added a technological development in all aspects of the car: from electrifying its range to implementing the latest technology in terms safety and connectivity.

This morphing video reviews 48 fundamental models of the company’s history. A video that pays tribute to the passage of time, evolution, growth and adaptation in the society that Seat wants and does serve. It also shows how Seat reveals its personality day after day, even if unfolding and bending itself is required.