The huge improvement in the number and variety of casino titles in recent years has been incredible. Over the past decade we have seen a significant increase in the number of casino games available online. Some have proven more popular than others - so which are the most popular casino titles?

When you load up the homepage of an online casino the first games you are likely to encounter are slot games. These are positioned on the homepage of online casinos because they are arguably the most popular type of game available today. You only have to look at the broad range of game types and genres available in slots games to understand why they are so popular.

Video slots, fruit machines, high payout slots and 3D slots are just some of the different game types available in addition to three-, five-, six- and seven-reel slots. Generally, the more reels that are on a slot machine the higher the number of potential winning combinations. In terms of video slots, being able to develop slot machines online has opened a new world of opportunity for game designers. Some of the most popular casino titles are based on movie, television, and video game themes such as Batman, Narcos and Tomb Raider.

However, some of the original online slots games remain at the top of the pile in terms of popularity. Starburst, Book of Dead, Rainbow Riches and Immortal Romance are all good examples of the most popular casino titles, some of which have been available for close to 10 years.

Before you start playing the most popular casino titles you should always take advantage of casino bonus codes. Doing this will enable you to have more for your money when playing the casino titles of your choice. Many online casinos offer various promotions including free spins for slots games, no deposit bonuses and matched deposit deals. In many cases, it is possible to get an even better deal than those advertised on the casino website by using bonus codes such as those available at the link above.

In addition to slots games, some of the most popular casino titles can be found in the table games section of online casino websites. Roulette, blackjack, baccarat and poker are all considered traditional casino games but they remain among the most popular for online casino players. One of the many advantages of playing casino table games online is the variation of titles available. American roulette, European blackjack, monopoly roulette, perfect pairs blackjack, Caribbean stud poker and Pai Gow Poker are just some of the leading table game casino titles.

You will find many of these popular casino titles available to play both in the standard online casino and the live casino. Which you choose to play depends on your own preference - but nothing beats the thrill of playing with a real dealer and against real players.



Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/