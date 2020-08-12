Buying shares in various companies has become extremely easy these days. Thanks to the internet, everyone can research and invest their money from the comfort of their home. Furthermore, they do not have to deal with brokers – all they have to do is register on brokerage sites, make a first deposit and they are all set.

As 2020 enters its second half, the coronavirus pandemic is still the most trending topic. Economies around the world have suffered a lot and that is why many investors backed out and decided to save their money because they think it’s too risky to invest right now.

As of right now, the only way to stabilise the global market is by putting the pandemic under control. Several countries are still researching various vaccines. Russia is by far the closest to finding a solution. They claim that they have found the cure and that they will start vaccinating their population. They’ll start with just a fraction of their population, while the mass vaccination will begin somewhere in October.

Even though we are in a chaotic state, some countries have stable stock markets and it is a smart move to buy shares there. So, with that thought in mind, here is a list of some of the countries that it’s worth investing in.

New Zealand

New Zealand was among the first countries that started taking control of the situation. Thanks to their effective measures and swift actions, they are now controlling the pandemic and have somewhat returned to their normal lives. Of course, there are still things to take care of, but their economy has recovered and their stock market is stable, which is why it is a smart idea to start buying shares in NZ-based companies.

Denmark

Denmark is by far the best pick out of all countries on our list. In fact, investors have already started buying shares in Danish companies. The government has done a fantastic job of keeping their market stable, which is why the pandemic's impact was not as big as the rest of the European countries. If you are thinking of investing money, then we advise you to take a look at the Danish stock market. If you are a beginner, make sure you do good research. We even have a good article which will help you get familiar with their market, so make sure you read this køb aktier guide.

Singapore

Singapore is the tenth most popular country when it comes to foreign investments. The country’s highly business-friendly environment is what attracts them, even during these hard times. The country managed to maintain a strong economic outlook and the government encourages foreigners to invest money there by offering them various advantages.

Croatia

Croatia is also one of the European countries that managed to deal with the crisis pretty well. Thanks to some of the great policies by the government, the outbreak was placed under control, which is fascinating, considering the fact that Croatia is a tourist country and many people travel there. Their current stability and low prices for shares is the reason why they also deserve a mention on our list.

Some other notable mentions here are the United Kingdom, Thailand, Latvia, and Indonesia. The reason why you should invest now is that the prices for shares are still low, but if Russia's claims are true and they have found the cure, all of that may change. Stock prices may change and they may spike once the world is back to its normal state. So, if you are thinking about whether you should take a risk, go for it.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.