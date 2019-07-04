Operators in Malta’s cultural scene were saddened and angry about the recent news of a mould infestation in the MUŻA museum. But they were not surprised.

MUŻA, with its still unfinished halls, was meant to be government’s cultural flagship during last year’s European Year of Culture. It has now been revealed that the official opening, which had been postponed several times due to contractors’ non-fulfilment of set targets, should have been postponed by another year. The government had been warned that shoddy workmanship and oversight had meant that the venerable building was saturated with rainwater. Indeed, the gaping window apertures could be seen from Jean de Vallette Square throughout the winter of 2017-18.

But this technical advice was ignored, and sacrificed on the altar of political exigencies. Government could not be seen to be unable to deliver on its promise of opening MUŻA during Valletta ’18 – it was bad enough the Valletta moat garden remained uncompleted.

Of course, that political imperatives trump other considerations is not a unique characteristic of this government. What makes this government unique is the sheer ignorant arrogance of dismissing warnings from its own experts that its decision could have a long-term negative impact on the very raison d’etre of the MUŻA museum, its precious artefacts.

Just as outrageous as the mould at MUŻA has been the government’s official reaction – a straight Orwellian denial. The removal of over a hundred works of art for treatment is not the sign of gross incompetence but proof of professionalism. There isn’t an infestation of mould, just a few spots that can easily be removed. As usual, no one is at fault; mould, apparently, just happens.

The spokesperson sounded like a police officer directing traffic past a multiple car crash with: “There’s nothing to see here – move along!”

This is not the first time that Malta’s priceless built heritage has been treated shoddily by this government. In 2015 the installation of new lighting for Castille had caused national outrage because the contractors punctured its façade without due consideration. The PA’s business-friendly interpretations of the many loopholes in building regulations have meant that our historical built environment is under siege as never before.

Unfortunately, the mould at MUŻA is but the latest example of the pervasive dilettantism and cutting of corners in government action that has gone out of control. Like the mould, it is the result of the long-term governance mediocrity this paper has highlighted time and again. We see it in the buccaneering attitude towards road-building and transport management. In environmental protection, financial regulation, educational and justice reform, the proliferation of quangos, privatization of the national health service – the list goes on.

When competent experts are replaced by apparatchiks; when political allegiance, personal loyalty and nepotism are the operating principles for employment and tendering; when conflict of interest loses its meaning and no-one is accountable; when lack of transparency and due process increase suspicions of corruption; when rule of law is treated with contempt; when compliance procedures are ignored in the name of ‘efficiency’; when the only target is unsustainable economic growth, the result is inevitable.

The government will find it will have to deal with more and more infestations of institutional mould, to our detriment.