Some me-time in the snow, a day in the mountains – with the new MINI Electric.

The range of the MINI Cooper SE determined in the official test cycle is between 235 and 270 kilometres – values that can also be achieved in practice provided that the entire power of the 135 kW/184 hp engine is not constantly used.

A relaxed journey in ‘green’ mode activates an accelerator response geared to efficiency. Alternatively, the MINI driving modes can also yield the ‘green+’ setting where the heating is additionally deactivated to reduce electricity consumption and extend the range.

However, this is not really necessary. The MINI Electric has been equipped with two-zone automatic air-conditioning as standard, the interior heating is generated by means of a heat pump which extracts heat dissipated from the motor, drive control and the high-voltage battery, and from external air, and all these heat sources are combined to produce comfortable temperatures.

The heating is based on particularly high efficiency and uses up to 75 per cent less energy than a conventional electric heating system to provide excellent climate comfort even when operating in winter temperatures.

The MINI Cooper SE is in its element on the roads leading up to a mountain pass. Hairpin bends and snow on the road offer generous scope to test the car’s talent for driving fun. Its drive stability control with actuator-operated wheel-slip limiter permit extremely fast and precise responses to changed driving conditions and enhance the agility so typical of the brand to an even higher level.