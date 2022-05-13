The seasons have served as inspiration for numerous great composers throughout the years. In a chamber soirée at Teatru Manoel on May 21, the MPO is joined by renowned South Korean violinist Soyoung Yoon in a celebration of the four seasons. The event amalgamates baroque music and tango, with performances of Antonio Vivaldi and Ástor Piazzolla’s colourful interpretations.

Winner of the Yehudi Menuhin Competition and Henryk Wieniawski Competition, Yoon recently starred in the Malta concert of the MPO European Tour 2022 earlier in April. Her skill will shine through in the solos found in Vivaldi’s violin concertos. These served as inspiration to Piazzolla, who composed the Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, originally scored for quintet, with the characteristic touch of musical traditions of his native Argentina.

The orchestra recently performed at ‘Teatru Manoel’ for a sold-out ‘Nuit Musicale’. Photo: Darren Agius Photography

Teatru Manoel has regularly hosted the orchestra, with the most recent concert being the Nuit Musicale. Keeping up with the hybrid model the orchestra had adopted, the MPO also performed numerous live and some of its more than 70 online productions at the historic theatre. During the 21/22 concert season, these included An Evening with Beethoven, Impression, Malta and Strings at the Manoel, which helped reap the orchestra’s 195 per cent increase in reach locally and abroad.

Due to the event’s overwhelming response, further tickets are released, starting May 13 at noon. Four Seasons is presented with the support of MAPFRE MSV Life, MeDirect and Hilton Malta. Tickets can be bought from teatrumanoel.com.