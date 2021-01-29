Commencing on February 5, The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s digital endeavours continue with Chamber Fridays2, a series of online recitals featuring musicians from Malta’s national musical ensemble.

Recorded in the stately rooms of San Anton Palace, the concerts will feature varied ensembles and an eclectic repertoire that will be released on MPO’s digital media platforms on Fridays at 7pm.

Under the patronage of President George Vella, the online concerts will be preceded by short interviews to give audiences an insight into the upcoming performance.

The initiative forms part of the MPO Online Programme, which the orchestra has embarked on to diversify its music-making and extend its reach.

Along with initiatives such as Orchestra Resounds, this digital transformation last year enabled the orchestra to reach more 11 million people.

For more information, log on to https://maltaorchestra.com/news-blog/the-mpo-chamber-fridays-returns/.