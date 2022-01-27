The MPO returns to the historic Teatru Manoel for Nuit Musical, a night dedicated to a programme of intimate oeuvres.

The 18th-century theatre will be hosting a repertoire showcasing instruments’ versatility through duets.

MPO (Malta Philharmonic Orchestra) principals and fellow musicians perform selected chamber pieces, such as a work composed by Beethoven for himself and his cellist friend Nikolaus Zmeskall. The humorously titled Duet for viola and cello “with two eyeglasses obbligato” will be interpreted by Nadia Debono and Nora Karakousoglou.

Clarinetist Giuseppe Recchia teams up with pianist Christine Zerafa for Carl Maria von Weber’s intricate masterpiece Gran Duo Concertante, exuding virtuosity from both instruments. Finally, harpist Britt Arend and French horn player José García Gutiérrez will showcase lyrical beauty in Saint-Saëns’s Romance, Duvernoy’s Deuxième Nocturne and Franz Strauss’s Nocturno.

Principal Viola Nadia Debono, one of the musicians performing in 'Nuit Musicale'. Photo: Darren Agius Photography

Nuit Musicale follows a series of events keeping the hybrid model the orchestra has adopted for the 21/22 concert season. It will also be the final performance in Malta before the orchestra sets off again on international touring, participating in the Symphonic Middle East Festival 2022 in Dubai.

Taking place on February 5, Nuit Musicale has the support of Bank of Valletta. In accordance with all current health protocols, a valid vaccination certificate is required at entry. Tickets can be bought from teatrumanoel.com.