Populism, extremist nationalism and racism, are each problematic in their own right. But when mixed together, they form a repellent and potentially toxic brew, as the history we like to forget attests. When applied in the context of current trends and debates, let alone hysteria, on migration, that brew becomes a lethal cocktail.

Today, the mere mention of the M-word and all reason, rationality and basic humanity fly out the window. Discussion, debate, reflection, and logic are swept aside in an avalanche of ignorance, prejudice, bigotry, straight racism, and potential violence. And it is usually wrapped in that sick opener ‘I’m not a racist but…’.

As right and far-right politics experience yet another resurgence in significant parts of Europe, the political agenda of defining ‘the’ European identity as essentially white (or shades thereof, as we must not forget our southern neighbours) and Christian (even if of the lightest of the light variety) grows.

This attempt to exclusively and ahistorically define ‘Europeanness’ often then morphs into a series of ‘antis’ - of both hard and soft varieties. ‘They’ are just not like us – their history, faith, language, culture, values are not as intrinsically deep, robust, or valuable as ‘ours’. ‘They’ and ‘their supporters’ are out to dilute and replace ‘our’ culture. You’ve heard it many times in many iterations.

Most troubling for many is that ‘they’ are deemed to be ‘here’ in ever-growing and ‘illegal’ numbers, while we are never deemed to be ‘there’. History and geography are declared irrelevant and if anyone has the bad manners to bring them up, just remind them of all the ‘great things’ we ‘gave them’.

Even the normally moderate commentary sections of this venerable newspaper have carried versions of mashed-up history and culture in recent weeks. Positive comments on Malta’s own home-grown fascist and anti-immigrant movement have also been taken out for an airing. The fact that the paper deems it necessary to restrict comment on migration stories in order to curb hate and incitement is deeply troubling.

The issue has most recently been in the news again as a result of a highly questionable cash-for-migrants deal struck recently by the EU with Tunisia and unveiled by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Dutch PM Mark Rutte and EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen. The latter also commented that the agreement could be a model for similar deals with other countries.

The deal is essentially aimed at ‘strengthening’ (‘securitising’) border controls and search and rescue operations (as well as aiding Tunisia’s ailing economy). It is designed to combat the many criminal gangs running smuggling operations. Tunisia has become one of the priority routes for smugglers in Africa after Libya became too dangerous even for organised criminal gangs.

Despite this reality, Europe is quite content to push migrants back to Libya.

These realities raise serious questions about whether the values that the EU claims to uphold are ignored or betrayed in the process (as has been claimed in the European Parliament). The founding and motivating values of the EU include the rule of law, observance of human rights principles and the deepening of democracy. Such principles do not simply apply within Europe but are intended to hallmark Europe in the wider world. To ignore them as being of, at best, secondary concern, in the deal with Tunisian ‘strongman’ Kais Saied and his ongoing human rights abuses is to abandon core EU values.

Far-right politics and leaders are now driving key elements of the EU agenda. Aggressive anti-migration policies including illegal pushback of refugees are increasingly grounded in dishonest, racist, and demonising storytelling are now also influencing mainstream European politics.

Attempts to offer a more humane and rules-based framework for addressing the issue of migration are routinely ridiculed, abused and even threatened with violence. What Pope Francis recently branded as the fanaticisms of indifference now drive so much public conversation, with inevitable results most especially for migrants.

Ultimately, a shuttered Europe, one that is increasingly self-obsessed, xenophobic, and even racist serves no-one, least of all the world’s most marginalised and vulnerable. Nor does it serve the longer-term interests of its own citizens in the era of climate change.

Resorting to right-wing nationalism, opportunist populism and the sentiments or behaviour of racism is the polar opposite of what is needed. Pandering to the political and cultural interests of those who profess such reference points is a denial of our own basic dignity and humanity.

Tackling the challenge of migration today in a consistent and sincere manner should be our priority, not attempting to criminalise migrants, blaming them for the many failures of the international system of which we are a privileged part.