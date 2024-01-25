The Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation has announced a series of public consultation meetings aimed at gathering feedback for the finalisation of the National Education Strategy for 2024-2030 - Visioning the Future by Transforming Education. These meetings will provide a platform for educators, external stakeholders, and the general public, to present their perspectives and insights on the various measures and initiatives being proposed in the strategy document. These meetings follow a number of pre-consultation meetings, whereby participants discussed their opinion and recommendations on the education sector.

With a draft document in place, the public consultation meetings are being scheduled for February 1, 2 and 5, 2024. Meetings will be held at MCAST Institute for Engineering and Transport, Level 4. The three meetings are scheduled between 8:30am and 12:35pm, and are intended for educators and education stakeholders to engage in discussions focused on the proposed National Education Strategy 2024-2030. These meetings present a valuable opportunity for those directly involved in the education sector to offer recommendations on how the draft document can be further improved.

Additionally, on February 1, 2024, from 5.30pm to 6.50pm, an additional session for the general public is being organised, with the aim of ensuring that the everyone is given the opportunity to voice their opinions on the draft document.

Participants are encouraged to access the document on https://www.gov.mt/en/publicconsultation/Pages/2023/NL-0051-2023.aspx.

Registrations are open.