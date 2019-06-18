Political chaos reigns supreme within the Nationalist Party: a fact well known to our country.

Political coordination and co­operation reign supreme within the Labour Party: another fact acceptable to one and all.

Political boredom reigns su­preme in that large chunk of our population (estimated at 30 per cent of the supreme sovereign We the People) who are completely disenchanted with the crass egoism of a reasonable number of our so-called politicians and their lackeys through their attitude towards our country and its real independent and impartial citizens.

Political maturity and foresight is deeply lacking in this country where lords of arrogance and corruption equally reign supreme (for example, the cannibalistic construction industry).

Will common sense and the rule of logic ever reign supreme before Malta is avariciously consumed?