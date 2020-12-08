The need for sustained public social and political education in Malta has never been greater. Almost all the challenges the country faces demand informed and considered public engagement on a host of issues from environment to culture, social and economic affairs to politics.

Above all, rescuing Malta’s democracy from its current crisis requires broad public political literacy, something which is significantly missing. Many would argue this is so deliberately.

Without such literacy, the country remains in the grip of traditional and abusive Maltese leaders and party politics that seriously limits the opportunities, insights and skills needed for a real and functioning democracy.

The negative results of this situation are everywhere to be seen but, most especially, as regards the rule of law. Without enhanced political education across all sectors of society, Malta is in danger of being (and being seen to be) a European political backwater with immense negative consequences.

Political education alone will never rescue Malta from its wantonly destructive politics but it is a vital ingredient in the longer journey to build a popular democratic disposition.

Such an education is needed to foster an understanding and critical appreciation of values – moral, spiritual, religious, social and cultural – which have been distinctive in shaping Maltese society and which remain important, promoting a recognition of interdependence in society with an acknowledgement of our responsibilities to others as well as ourselves.

Building a sense of civic self-restraint and personal/public accountability would strengthen the taking of collective responsibility for what happens rather than allowing a powerful minority to dictate both agendas and outcomes. Effective political education would promote debate and understanding of power, power relations and their abuses. It would also explore just how widespread that abuse of power is in Malta at present.

Political education would help promote an openness to real discussion and debate in place of the abusiveness that now dominates and smothers public conversation. It would also generate a willingness to appropriately challenge established authority in the interests of society at large. It would also help foster a tolerance of diverse positions, cultures and understandings and the recognition that such tolerance is a hallmark of a mature and healthy society.

It would explore not just Malta but also Malta’s place in the world in times of globalisation, climate change and growing inequality. Our current politics remain significantly illiterate on such issues despite official pronouncements to the contrary. It would seek to invite Maltese people to look beyond the bubble that dominates public life today and to explore alternative models, options and futures.

Crucially, political education would promote the skills of critically evaluating information and its sources as well as its now routine manipulation. The ability to gather, analyse and process information and to learn how to critically engage in society has become increasingly important in the Malta, Europe and wider world today.

Political education would emphasise citizenship not simply in relation to the personal identity of the learner but also in relation to a set of universal human rights and responsibilities that are not confined to national boundaries.

Above all, it would attempt to nurture an open, critical and democratic-minded as well as an action-oriented Malta that would likely respect itself and others much more than at present. It would seek to get beyond the dominance of a politics that ignores anything not deemed immediately and personally important and would highlight the interdependence of society and societies.

At its best, such political education would stress the urgent need to replace Malta’s current toxic political culture which is constricting the development of its people.