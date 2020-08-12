The Netherlands has become the latest in a number of countries and regions to put restrictions on travel to Malta.

The Dutch Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 infections is increasing throughout Malta so it was updating its travel advice from yellow to orange, meaning only necessary trips should be made.

It advised nationals to go into home quarantine for 14 days if they have visited Malta.

Malta has seen a steep increase in figures in the past two weeks, with numbers in double digits being recorded daily. The number of active cases on Tuesday was 440.

The Netherlands follows the Italian region of Puglia, which on Tuesday required travellers from Malta to self-quarantine for 14 days, after a group of tourists tested positive for coronavirus following a trip to the island.

The northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna will also issue new orders concerning Malta on Wednesday, according to Italian media.

On Tuesday, Greece and Slovenia became the latest countries to put restrictions on travellers from Malta because of the surge of coronavirus cases on the island.

The island has already been taken off the safe lists of Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia – all of which advise against non-essential travel and enforce self-isolation for visitors.