The New Choral Singers are celebrating their silver anniversary with a concert at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on Friday.

Entitled A Choral Celebration, the concert is being conducted by Mauro Farrugia and the internationally acclaimed organist Wayne Marshall.

The evening will also feature Marouska Attard (soprano) and Clare Ghigo (mezzo-soprano) as well as Sarah Spiteri leading the orchestra and Irina Fedcenko-Carbonaro on the harpsichord.

The New Choral Singers came together as a small group of friends sharing their passion for music back in 1994 and is today a 70-strong mixed choir.

These past 25 years have seen the choir grow as it sought to expand its repertoire while at the same time contributing to the volunteer sector in Malta by raising funds for various worthy causes.

Apart from performing to packed audiences in a variety of localities around Malta, the group has also performed abroad, most recently at the cathedral in Bressanone, Northern Italy, and the Basilica Superiore di San Francesco, in Assisi, in a concert under the patronage of the Grandmaster of the Order of the Knights of St John.

Friday’s programme includes compositions that are varied in nature, from the large-scale baroque splendour of Antonio Vivaldi’s Magnificat to works by Gabriel Fauré, Hubert Parry and a number of a cappella works.

The group will perform a work by English composer and conductor Geoffrey Nobes, which was written specifically as an anniversary gift for The New Choral Singers, while Marshall will be performing his very own Psalm 150 together with the choir. The group will also premiere Farrugia’s own latest work, a Te Deum.

The concert is taking place at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, on Friday at 7.30pm, with guests kindly invited to be seated by 7.20pm. Entrance is free of charge but a retiring collection will be held in aid of Caritas Malta, which is marking 50 years since its inception. Guests are kindly reminded to refrain from wearing stiletto/narrow heels. This concert is being supported by APS Bank plc. For more information, visit www.thenewchoralsingers.com