The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the stand-alone, all-electric member of the new S-Class range and will be launched in Europe in August. With the EQE business saloon and the SUV variants of the EQS and EQE, further models based on the new architecture will follow soon.

The EQS will allow customers in the luxury segment to benefit fully from all the advantages of an all-electric architecture with respect to space and design. With ranges of up to 770km, the EQS meets the requirements on a progressive saloon in the S-Class segment in this respect as well. The new world record in aerodynamics for production cars with a cd value of 0.202 contributes significantly to this.

The new generation of electric vehicles in the luxury and executive segment is based on a custom-developed architecture, which is scalable in every aspect and can be used across model series. The wheelbase and track as well as all other system components, especially the batteries, are variable thanks to the modular design. The vehicle concept is thus optimised to meet every requirement of a future-oriented, battery-electric model family.

