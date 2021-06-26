Last September, in Cologne, Ford launched the all-new Puma ST; an exciting car model which acclaims Ford Performance driving dynamics to the compact SUV segment for the very first time in Europe. The Puma is the first small Ford to use hybrid power, in the form of a 48V system bolstering a three-cylinder petrol turbo engine. This new and sensational car model is now in Malta and exclusively at the showroom of GasanZammit in Mrieħel.



The new compact SUV Ford Puma, features a larger frontal area, a higher centre of gravity and more weight. No doubt, this fresh car model, clearly distances itself from traditional ‘driver’s dream’ territory. Thanks to this latest car unveiling, Ford has expanded the Puma line-up, adding a new seven-speed automatic gearbox option for the car turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrains. Upon its inauguration, Ford said that in-gear acceleration for the 123bhp; Puma Hybrid automatic has improved by four per cent over the previous non-hybrid model. The more powerful 153bhp Puma Hybrid automatic is also 0.2 seconds faster from 0–62mph, with a time of 8.7 seconds.



Besides, the Puma’s automatic gearbox has been devised to hold lower gears when the car is in Sport mode, while the transmission can perform “triple downshifts” when the engine is under heavy load, according to Ford. The manufacturer said that this would make the new Puma speedier when it comes to overtaking. Drivers can also select gears manually using the paddles behind the steering wheel.



In automatic form, the Ford Puma is more economical and puts out a lower level of CO 2 emissions than its manual counterpart. The 125hp 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid's figures of 127g/km and 49.6mpg compare with 132g/km and 47.9mpg for the similarly powered manual version.



Since the day it was formally exposed in public, the new Ford Puma has become a firm favourite of the junior crossover segment. Moreover, it has scooped high-profile awards, and is one of the best cars in its class thanks to a combination of efficient powertrains, practicality and a fun driving experience. Unquestionably, Ford was proved right, and kept its promise with its customers, when the company had guaranteed that the new Puma would have been the world’s most fun crossover on sale.



The Puma offers a properly comfortable interior that delivers practicality and convenience, with a good space for front seat occupants and ample space for children in the back. This is all thanks to the Puma possessing a 2,588mm wheelbase.



With regards to safety, the Ford Puma is well equipped in this department and includes features like Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Lane Keep Aid with Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Impairment Monitor, 180-degree split-view reverse camera and six airbags. Also, it’s interesting to note that this model received a five-star ANCAP rating during testing in 2019. The new Puma is also equipped with performance enhancements and aggressive styling sit side-by side with innovative features including Local Hazard Information connected-car technology and the Ford MegaBox that provides 80 litres of storage beneath the boot floor for everyday practicality.



Puma’s sporty styling – including a sloping roofline silhouette and pronounced wheel arches – lends itself to a more extreme Puma ST design that combines form and function.



Many car critics have described the new Puma ST as being a model all of its own and it can be easily described as an incredibly satisfying small SUV to drive. This new hasn’t been designed to carry the legacy of its predecessor, but it’s a welcome addition to the smaller end of Ford's crossover line-up. Indisputably, it’s a very accomplished small SUV, funky styling, standard safety gear, and huge and flexible boot space, enjoyable to drive. Get in touch with GasanZammit and book your test-drive now.