Aston Martin will supply the safety and medical cars for the Formula 1 field for the first time ever.

The British brand is making a return to the grid in 2021 with Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll at the wheel of their respective race cars, but now Aston’s road cars will also be used to support races during crashes and bad weather.

Aston Martin is replacing Mercedes-AMG, and will be using a Vantage sports car and DBX SUV.

