Mobile phones are an indispensable part of our lives, but the place each individual device holds has long been a temporary one. Often we've become obsessed with the next hot thing, abandoning functional and, in some cases, even well-performing systems for upgrades. Many of us like to keep ahead of the curve, and while there's nothing wrong with wanting the best, in the age of pollution and growing electron waste, it does create complications.

For those of us who aren't into upgrade culture, we can still find ourselves limited by the phones themselves. Components like batteries have limited lifespans, operating systems will eventually drop support for ageing models, and apps will become too demanding to run. At least, that's the way it was.

The coming generation of mobile phones is looking to shake up the status quo set with the popularisation of smartphones back in 2007. We've reached an age where real longevity in mobiles is possible, with the potential for a mobile working well for an entire decade now within our grasp.

A plateau of potential

Producing a long-life phone hasn’t been ideal for many manufacturers for economic reasons. Selling a new device is more profitable than fixing old devices, so the obsolescence and waste of older mobiles are largely ignored. This played into the hands of major mobile companies for years, aided by the rapid development of mobile potential and hardware.

At first, generational leaps in mobile systems were immense, encouraging constant upgrades. In the 2020s, this is proving less true. Upgrade culture doesn't make as much sense today as it did in the 2010s, so fewer customers are willing to spend big money on small improvements.

This is illustrated in how the most common types of use are achievable without issue even on phones half a decade old. Consider modern users who want to play online casino games as an example. This involves browsing the website for bonuses, playing light software with games like slots and blackjack, and even streaming live casino games. These all illustrate the most common uses the average user will have, and they're all uses that require nothing close to what modern phone specs offer.

Overcoming limitations through design

There are two major issues that users of mobile phones will face when attempting to hold onto their device beyond the half-decade mark: operating system functionality and battery life. New forward-thinking mobiles have addressed the first issue through company goals and internal deals with operating system services. The second is addressed through modular designs allowing for a cheap and convenient way to swap a degrading older battery for a newer one once needed.

The culture surrounding mobile phones often embraces elitism, whereas older systems might be seen as embarrassing relics. As we push ever further into the world of human over-consumption and climate disaster, these attitudes are increasingly being regarded as outdated and harmful.

We've finally reached a point where the market is going back to the untamed wildness of the early cell phone days, abandoning the complete obsession with yearly upgrades that once dominated the landscape. We're seeing more experimentation with sustainable models, lateral exploration into new forms with folding phones, and an unprecedented level of cooperation between software and hardware brands. It's an exciting time, at least for those of us who don't mind holding onto a system for longer.

Newer and longer-lasting platforms from smaller companies are making headway as systems that understand the issues of the present while looking to solve the problems of the future. Matched by systems in the computer space such as modular laptops, this new approach could represent a new greener horizon. As for whether the big names will follow suit, that much remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.