The 3D television revolution, as touted at it was at the time, didn't quite hold up in practice. While there are enthusiasts who still love the technology, for most users, having to use 3D glasses and purchase separate movies to enjoy the functionality ended up being more of a gimmick than a realistic use case. Not happy to leave this experiment in the past, one leading producer of hardware and electronics has decided on a new approach, delivering an at-home 3D experience. It's an interesting new take on the 3D concept, but could it pay off?

A new direction in the 3D realm

The big selling point of this new 3D entertainment system is its ability to offer a 3D display without requiring a special set of glasses. This technology is undoubtedly more convenient, but it’s not new. The 3DS gaming handheld implemented a similar system, albeit on a smaller scale.

By targeting a 3D computer monitor rather than a TV or dedicated gaming screen, the View Pro acts as a multifunction screen. Combined with its 3D spatial audio without a headset, the device could fill an interesting niche in the entertainment and workspace, should it integrate well with existing systems and platforms.

A question of use

Without the inclusion of spatial audio, it would make the most sense that the View Pro would find use in 3D development tools like CAD. The addition of depth to these development platforms would streamline the creative process, helping catch errors and provide a more accurate view of an end product.

This kind of use is already possible with VR headsets, but the View Pro would offer a more convenient package. Without needing to drop in and out of a headset, designers could save eye strain and still have quick and accurate access to their full suite of tools without fumbling around. It probably wouldn't help so much in the development of fully immersive 3D games like Hitman VR, but for smaller design projects, the benefits of depth could be immense.

For playing games, 3D displays could still come in useful, though to a limited degree. There was a time in video gaming when 3D was being heavily explored with titles like Alien Isolation and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, but this approach is becoming less common. Today, video games are much more likely to adopt full VR rather than more limited 3D screen technology. VR is still gaining popularity, while 3D screen-based adaption has been on a downturn, so it's receiving less developer investment over time.

Another issue arises when looking at the extra processing cost associated with 3D. Rendering this form of 3D means creating two images instead of one for a standard display, which can vastly increase the processing load. Modern games are already pushing platforms to their limits, as titles like Starfield demonstrate, so adding another layer of complication via 3D displays could be a non-starter.

AI could change this pattern should systems like the View Pro prove successful, however. The breakout examples of this use would likely come from small and simpler titles that are easier to port into the screen-based 3D space. Online casino games like those offered on platforms could be perfect fits. These kinds of websites take very little processing to render. This applies from the collecting bonuses and the sign-up stage to the games themselves. Without pushing systems to their limits, these kinds of titles and services might one day prove breakout hits in the 3D gaming space.

Live streaming might also see advantages from 3D displays, once VR takes off in this area. Offering a more realistic 3D view of streamers would have huge appeal to some viewers, and while VR might be a superior choice, offering a 3D real-time view via a system like the View Pro could also prove hugely successful.

As much potential as the View Pro offers, so much of what it can do depends on future trajectories not yet set. It could have immense potential for home viewing, design, and gaming, but it could also end up going the way of the 3D TV. Ultimately, its success will depend on how rapidly the related technology of VR and AR take off, and how much it could borrow from their software capabilities. This kind of tech might not be worth seriously considering for the average user’s next upgrade, but five years from now, we should revisit this conversation.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/