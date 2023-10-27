Honda’s CR-V was arguably ahead of its time in 1997, arriving years before the SUV trend officially started. Indeed, it continues to be one of the world’s most popular cars. More than 600,000 were sold in 2022 alone, in fact.

As Honda’s flagship product in Britain, though, it’s an important statement model, which is why the firm is quite quickly back with a new, sixth-generation CR-V that Honda describes as a ‘massive step forward’ compared to its predecessor. But is that the case?

The new CR-V has been given a more aggressive look, with sharper lines and a prominent grille aiding this SUV’s design, while it’s larger in terms of dimensions too. With Honda recently introducing the Qashqai-sized ZR-V to its range, there’s been the scope to take this new CR-V further upmarket as well.

Though Honda will continue to offer European CR-Vs only with hybrid powertrains, just like its predecessor, there’s also the addition of a plug-in hybrid setup – not only a first for this SUV, but also for Honda as a whole.

This new CR-V features the same basic hybrid setup as the highly acclaimed Civic, using a 2.0-litre petrol engine as its base. There are two electric motors as well, one that drives the wheels and one that serves as a generator. The hybrid and plug-in hybrid oddly deliver the same 181bhp and 335Nm of torque outputs, though the standard hybrid comes with four-wheel-drive, while the plug-in is front-driven only. Honda says this has made it a better choice for those wanting to tow, which it can up to 1500kg.

