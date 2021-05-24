A lot can happen in 15 years, particularly in the car world. Take Hyundai, for example, which in 2006 had a range of exceptionally bland and budget models, which certainly did little to inspire, that’s for sure.

But the years following that have all been change – first with the South Korean car maker moving successfully into the mainstream (against firms like Ford and Vauxhall) and now pivoting into more premium territory with the arrival of core models like the fourth-generation Tucson, which is now Hyundai’s best-selling car in the UK. But is it really ready to enter a more upmarket place in the market? Let’s find out.

If Hyundai’s quest was to make sure the new Tucson is unrecognisable to its predecessor, it’s certainly succeeded. Most striking is the fantastic new design, which is an enormous shift. We’ll explore more of this later, but it features Hyundai’s latest design language and is headed up by its new ‘Parametric Hidden Lights’ – essentially a grille that lights up.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com