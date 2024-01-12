The pick-up truck world has evolved in recent times. No longer are trucks just relied upon to be steady workhorses. Instead, they’re now seen as genuine alternatives to SUVs, particularly thanks to the extensive tax breaks that come to business users. Because of this, pick-ups need to deliver a more rounded experience than before, while still being able to go here, there and everywhere.

The D-Max has always been the go-to truck for drivers after a truly utilitarian option, but recent arrivals to the market like the Volkswagen Amarok – and even the no-nonsense Ineos Grenadier – mean that this Isuzu’s job is tougher than ever. We’ve been trying it out.

Isuzu has taken a largely ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ approach with the D-Max, which is why exterior-wise it looks largely the same. A redesigned front grille is one of the headline design changes, while four distinct trim levels – Utility, DL20, DL40 and V-Cross – all bring slightly different approaches to aesthetics. Our car is that final specification, adding in a host of standard equipment while retaining the same robust mechanical setup that underpins all D-Max models.

