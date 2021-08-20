Lamborghini has made the shock announcement that it is bringing back the Countach name for a new supercar.

Posting a video to Twitter, the firm wrote: “We make dreams come true. We did it with the classic Countach in the 1970s. And we’re doing it again. The new Lamborghini Countach is coming.”

Details are extremely limited at this point, but Autocar magazine reports that the new Countach will use a similar powertrain to that found in the Sian hypercar. That means it will have a 6.5-litre V12 petrol engine paired with a supercapacitor – a faster alternative to a traditional battery – to provide extreme performance.

