The new Mazda2 Hybrid is available to order now from the Mrieħel car showroom of GasanZammit. The smart city car is expected to arrive in Malta in the coming months, combining stylish exterior and interior design with a smooth and refined drive. No doubt the new Mazda2 Hybrid will be one of the most desirable hybrids on the Maltese roads.

This hybrid vehicle brings self-charging full hybrid powertrain technology to the Mazda model range for the first time. The Mazda2 Hybrid is a self-charging, full hybrid that combines a 1,490cc 93hp three-cylinder petrol engine with a 59kW electric motor for a total system power of 116hp.

This new model is the latest outcome of a long-standing collaboration between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation. The Mazda2 Hybrid will only run in electrical mode. This will not only ensure a quiet running during urban environments, but will also offer zero emissions. After that, during normal driving, the power will adjust between the petrol engine and the electric motor. The high-performance battery will be charged during deceleration and under braking when the kinetic energy will be recovered as electrical energy. The car is equipped with an engine-driven generator that manages the battery power level.

The new Mazda2 Hybrid is a highly significant car for Mazda’s multi-solution strategy in its quest to fulfil the objectives laid out in ‘Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030’, the company’s long-term vision for technological development. Specifically – in line with the Paris Agreement – its aim to achieve carbon neutrality in all areas (including product, technology, manufacturing and sales) by 2050.

There is a growing trend in all segments towards greater electrification. In the B-segment, hybrid vehicles are now the second most popular powertrain after petrol. By sourcing a hybrid powered vehicle through its alliance with Toyota, Mazda is able to quickly access this segment, exploiting the growing opportunity presented by the current trend whilst also staying relevant in the dominant part of the segment with the current Mazda2.

At a glance, the new Mazda 2 is one of the most compact vehicles in the B-segment, with class-leading 4.9-metre turning circle. It has a large, imposing grille aperture, muscular, dynamic styling and a broad, purposeful stance. The Mazda has a surprisingly sporty interior that feels refreshingly different from the small car norm. The driver-focused cabin has deeply set cockpit-style dials on one side and crisp unbroken lines on the other.

It has a thoroughly modern media system that's more intuitive and less distracting than most touchscreen setups, with sat-nav, LED headlights, smartphone connectivity and a lot of active safety gear all standard. Build quality is impressive too; with newer models getting upgraded material trims and comfier front seats.

The launch of the Mazda2 Hybrid follows a recent round of updates for the existing Mazda2.