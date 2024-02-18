The importance of the Cayenne to Porsche should never be underestimated. It was its first SUV in the early 2000s and is often earmarked as helping to save the German company.

More than two decades later, it continues to be a key contender in the large premium SUV segment, aided by the addition of a more stylish ‘Coupe’ variant a few years ago and a broad choice of engines, including several plug-in hybrids. To help keep it competitive, Porsche is back with a range of upgrades, but can they succeed?

The current generation of Cayenne has been around since 2018, so a refresh was needed. Visually, not all that much appears to have changed, as is often the Porsche way, but it’s everywhere else where you’ll find differences. There’s the firm’s latest touchscreen and digital dial displays, while the front-seat passenger can even have their own screen in the dashboard.

