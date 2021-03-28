Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72, making powerful innovation accessible to everyone. The latest Samsung Galaxy A series lets you communicate and express yourself with an awesome camera, immerse yourself in a clear viewing experience with a smooth scrolling display, and enjoy greater peace of mind with innovative Galaxy foundation features including water resistance and a long-lasting battery.

The Galaxy A series will also expand your mobile experience by providing access to the wider Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, such as Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag

“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why Samsung set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to make Galaxy innovations accessible to everyone,” said Eman Castagna, CEO of Sound Machine Co. Ltd, the local Samsung representative.

“The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price,” he added.

Samsung has set the bar high for camera quality, and the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 are no different. By making exciting camera innovations available for the new Galaxy A series, you can enjoy more fun and versatile photos and videos.

Shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos with ease thanks to a versatile quad camera with 64MP high-resolution. Instantly turn your favourite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap. Scene Optimizer uses AI to shoot with optimal settings for 30 categories of images and backgrounds such as food, landscapes, and pets.

Whether filming the latest dance trend or capturing a new skateboard trick, OIS (optical image stabilization) ensures pictures and videos come out sharp and steady. No need to miss an important moment anymore because of low lighting. Night mode uses multi-frame processing, resulting in a bright and crisp image even in the dark.

Samsung also enhances experiences and style with a vivid display – the beloved Super Amoled display – and sophisticated design to fit and reflect your life. Now with 120Hz refresh rates on the Galaxy A52 5G, and 90Hz on the Galaxy A52 and A72, the scrolling experience is even smoother. Keep watching and scrolling social media posts even when outside thanks to an increased 800 nits luminance.

The new Galaxy A series experience is enhanced by the seamless connections and new opportunities offered through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

SmartThings connects to and controls thousands of devices in a smart home environment right from the Galaxy A series—including wearables, tablets, PCs and TVs. Additionally, SmartThings Find locates your paired devices with more intuitive and detailed directions, and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator can find non-connected devices or belongings by attaching it to what matters most. So you can connect and control thousands of devices from your Galaxy A series.

Whether participating in a joint workout at home or catching up on the latest podcast with friends, connect and listen to music together. Music Share simply syncs a phone with a friend’s device to share music without speaker pairing. Also, pair phones with two sets of Galaxy Buds devices and listen together with Buds Together.

Quick Share lets you easily send pictures and videos without size limitation to nearby Galaxy devices so you can get quick approval before posting a group selfie. With Private Share, you can change your mind whom to share with, or revoke the photos and videos even after sharing with just one tap.

Capture, create, and consume without slowing down with a large battery capacity that lasts two days with A52’s 4,500mAh and A72’s 5,000mAh battery capacity.

Life moves quickly, and phones should keep up. With power, hyper-fast speeds and strong performance, the Galaxy A52 5G makes 5G connectivity accessible

The new Galaxy A Series will be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White. For more information visit www.soundmachine.com.mt, call 2149 7111 or visit any Sound Machine store or authorised resellers.