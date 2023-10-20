Back in 2019, Teatru Malta, in collaboration with Fondazzjoni Celebrazzjoni Nazzjonali, staged VII, a collaboration between Glasgow-based scriptwriter Erin Carter, author Simon Bartolo and The New Victorians. The production was met with rave reviews, with Times of Malta reviewer Andre Delicata calling it “Malta’s answer to Hamilton” and praising Teatru Malta for having assembled an “incredibly talented” production team. The production celebrated the centenary of a key chapter in Malta’s history: the Sette Giugno: on June 7, 1919, following riots by the Maltese, British troops fired into the crowd, killing four people – others died later.

The New Victorians – talented sisters Philippa Cassar and Bettina Muchmore – followed this up with yet another successful production in 2022: Il-Fidwa tal-Bdiewa. Produced by Teatru Malta in collaboration with Fondazzjoni Celebrazzjoni Nazzjonali, Il-Fidwa tal-Bdiewa marked the 50th anniversary from the death of literary giant Ninu Cremona – and was an audio-theatrical tribute to Cremona’s literary legacy.

Composed and directed by The New Victorians, and adapted by Clare Azzopardi, this riveting multidisciplinary, audio- theatrical production was designed to get the audience’s adrenaline pumping, set to live music, and performed by a talented ensemble of artists at a very unique location.

Tonight, October 20, Teatru Malta and the National Book Council are presenting a reimagining of the two productions: The VII & Fidwa tal-Bdiewa Concert, at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali. This exciting production – being held at the Malta Book Festival – will combine a musical collection from both VII and Il-Fidwa tal-Bdiewa, delivered by The New Victorians accompanied by singers Thomas Camilleri, Nadia Vella u Justin Galea.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the talents of five fantastic singer-artists as they bring back to life the beautiful songs inspired by the books of these productions. Starting at 8:30pm, this concert is an-hour long concert packed with the music and distinctive sounds of The New Victorians.

