The New Victorians have just released a music video for their latest track Would You Stay?, the third single off their recently released EP titled If I Had to Tell You the Truth.

The video is the final of a series of videos the duo filmed in different coloured rooms, representing the social isolation felt during the past year of living through a pandemic, and features London-based artist, Graver.

The song is about trusting someone with the truth and wondering if they will stay in spite of it.

It deals with the uncertainties and difficulties of being honest and vulnerable in a relationship.

The duo worked on the writing and music production of the track virtually together with Graver, where they would send one another ideas and updates, while discussing feedback on video calls, until both parties were happy with the finished product.

“Working with an international collaborator during lockdown was a source of hope for us despite the technological challenges - a sign that we can fight the pandemic and continue creating and building creative bonds, even through the tough circumstances, with people all over the world who are facing similar difficulties,” the duo said.

Earlier this year The New Victorians released their debut Maltese track and hit song Min Jaf featuring Malta’s Got Talent upcoming star, Lapes, followed by One More, their second single of the year featuring Gozitan X Factor Winner, Michela.

These songs form part of their five-track EP in which the sisters collaborated with five different collaborators, including both local artists like Djun and international artists like the Horvath Bros., after receiving the Malta Arts Council COVID Support Grant to continue creating work remotely during lockdown in March 2020.

Would You Stay? was produced by The New Victorians with additional production, mixing and mastering by Howard Keith at Jagged House Studios.

The official music video was produced by V Squared Media, in collaboration with local fashion designer Carla Grima.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta, European Foundation for Support of Culture led by Konstantin Ishkhanov, Bathroom Design Malta, Fino, Sigma and Dean Gera.