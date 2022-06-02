After months of work, The New Victorians have just announced that they will be backwith their second full-length Album - titled Thick Skin.

“As women we've often been told that we need to have thick skin to get anywhere in life. But then, of course, we must make sure that our skin isn't TOO thick that it becomes numb or hardened; indifferent to the point where we can no longer feel, heal and empathise. So how does one toe the line? This 13-track album is all about two sisters in their late twenties grappling with life's ups and downs.”

Last year the sister duo released a bilingual EP with hit songs such as Min Jaf and Would You Stay, which featured both local artists such as Lapes, Djun and Michela Pace as well as international artists such as Graver and Horvath Bros.

They have now announced a weekend of exclusive performances where audiences will get to experience the brand-new songs for the first time in an interactive pre-launch concert.

The shows will take place between June 17 and 19 at Valletta Campus Theatre. It will be Malta's first interactive Album Experience, where audience members will not only hear the songs for the first time, but also participate in playing the tracks along with the duo during an immersive evening of entertainment.

The weekend performances will be an all-new way of experiencing Live Music, in collaboration with Late Interactive, featuring a bespoke, reactive light installation.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta, Fino, Olimpus and Festivals Malta. Tickets available from here.