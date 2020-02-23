Real estate specialists Zanzi Homes have started releasing a series of innovations aimed at improving the experience for their clients as well as their team members.

The completely redesigned www.zanzihomes.com was launched earlier this week following months of testing and tweaking to ensure that the final product meets the expectations of homeowners looking to sell their property through the company as well as clients searching a new home to invest in.

Veiled in a fresh sky-blue with which the local brand has become synonymous, the new site was developed with ease-of-use and practicality in mind. Two new features on the site are the ‘draw on map’ as well as the ‘compare properties’ functionality.

A first for Maltese estate agencies sites, the ‘draw on map’ feature allows users to click on an interactive map and draw the perimeter around the area within which they are searching for a property. Reactively, the site will return a number of properties available for sale within the drawn area.

On the other hand, through their interaction with clients on a day-to-day basis, the Zanzi Homes specialists identified that frequently clients see a number of properties online which they are interested in and often find it difficult to compare one to the other. The new Zanzi Homes site solved this issue by integrating a facility which allows its users to add properties to their favourites list and then compare the selected properties side by side. This allows clients to make better, informed decisions and more easily identify which properties they like most, thus funnelling down the options for viewings which in turn saves them time and reduces uncertainty.

Excited about this launch, Steve Mercieca, co-founder and CEO of Zanzi Homes, commented: “We felt the need to give our website a complete makeover but, apart from the aesthetics of it, we were driven by the desire to make the user experience a more pleasant and engaging one.”

The real estate brand has always been known for its innovative and diversified approach to the market, especially when it comes to technology.

“One of the pillars upon which we grew our brand to what it is today is the use of technology in which we invest heavily”, Steve Mercieca continued.

“Apart from developing our own cutting-edge backend system for our property specialists, which they love and contribute heavily to its continuous improvement, we understand that today’s clients are constantly evolving, are more online and have less time to spare. With our new site and its features, we wanted to make their interaction with our brand more worthwhile and fruitful,” he concluded.