Few Catholics are thinking about the next pope. Most are very happy with Pope Francis and desire that God would grant him a long life because they appreciate what he is doing. They admire his simplicity, his compassion, his empathy with those suffering, his holiness as well as his tenacity, his wisdom, and his strength.

But a few are not so happy. George Weigel, biographer of St John Paul II, has just published a book with the title of this article. In it he sketches a profile of his desired future pope.

John Strynkowski, in a review of this book in America Magazine (July 15), says that Weigel’s profile can be summarised as “not Pope Francis”, and describes the book as “a hardly subtle critique of the present Bishop of Rome”.

Weigel says the next pope should instil a sense of doctrinal and moral identity that he feels is being replaced by “Christianity lite” or a watered-down Christianity. He says this is why many are abandoning the Church.

The exodus from the Church began soon after Vatican Council II. But some, ignoring the fact that other Christian denominations experienced the same phenomenon, blame the Council for it in the same way as Weigel blames “Christianity lite”. Weigel also ignores the fact that during this time, we had two popes who conformed very well to his profile and who gave very unambiguous definitions of Christian dogma and morality, but they did not stop the haemorrhage.

Weigel is not alone in disliking and criticising Pope Francis’s papacy. Others – mostly clerics – are also critical of Pope Francis. Some, like ex-Vatican diplomat Carlo Maria Viganò and Cardinal Raymond Burke, are vociferous; others, like Cardinals Robert Sarah and Gerhard Mueller, are more subdued. One asks: Why are these people so much against Pope Francis’s petrine ministry?

I would suggest three reasons, surely among others:

Corruption disrupted: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI became aware of rampant corruption in the Vatican Curia but, knowing that in his old age he lacked the energy needed to stem it, he resigned, leaving the task to his successor. Pope Francis, slowly but surely, set out to reform the Curia. Quite a few felt being stepped on their toes and did not like it.

Careerism: Even in our age and time, some see their pertaining to the clerical state an opportunity to make a career more than to serve the people of God. Francis is wholeheartedly against this mentality. He chooses bishops from among those who are pastorally minded. Some pretenders are being left out.

Insecurity: Some people need to have everything spelled out for them, not appreciating that situations are so varied that a ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution would not be a true solution. Unfortunately, many Catholics are accustomed to not use their reason in religious matters.

As a consequence, they have not developed a formed conscience which would help them find out how to act lovingly in particular situations. Not having a clear road map, they feel disoriented.

Pope Francis would like us to follow a formed conscience even if guidance is often needed to assure objectivity. But this is a far cry from ‘Christianity lite’!

Fr Alfred Micallef, member of the Society of Jesus